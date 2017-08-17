Solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017 facts for Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – Getting excited for the solar eclipse Monday?! Here’s the timing for the Tampa Bay area.

The roughly 70-mile wide strip of totality (where the total solar eclipse will occur) will pass from Oregon to South Carolina. In Tampa, we’ll experience a partial solar eclipse with the sun about 81 percent obscured by the moon at its peak at 2:50 p.m.

Jacksonville – 2:47:44 p.m. – 90.5%

St. Petersburg – 2:49:57 p.m. – 80.4 %

Tampa – 2:50:00 p.m. – 81.4%

Orlando – 2:51:16 p.m. – 85.2%

Miami – 2:58:26 p.m. 78.2%

Solar Eclipse Aug. 21, 2017 Facts:

Path will stretch from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, at 12:05 p.m. EDT to Charleston, South Carolina at 4:09 p.m.

It will cross through Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and North and South Carolina.

It will be a partial solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area; 81 percent of the sun will be covered

Part of the sun will be covered for three hours, from beginning to end

It will reach full coverage for about 2 minutes and 40 seconds

Last time the contiguous U.S. saw a total eclipse was Feb. 26, 1979

The last time a total eclipse was visible from coast to coast was on June 8, 1918

The next total solar eclipse visible over the continental U.S. will be on April 8, 2024

Remember, it won’t be safe at ANY point during the eclipse to look up at the sun without certified eclipse glasses to protect your eyes from harmful UV radiation. Some knockoff glasses have been sold online recently – here’s how to make sure that you’re ready to safely view the eclipse!