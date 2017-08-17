Shabby Chic Market

The Shabby Chic Vintage Market and Artisan Day will take over the Bradenton Convention Center on August 19th offering Bradenton a unique shopping experience. You will find all kinds of artisans, live music, original art, painted furniture, antique vendors and more. The Shabby Chic Vintage Market will be sponsored by Vintage magazine.
