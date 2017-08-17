Publix Aprons Back to the Table Tropical Shrimp Salad with Sparkling Peach Slushy

Tropical Shrimp Salad with Sparkling Peach Slushy
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 2 servings)

APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with tortilla chips, salsa, guacamole, and fruit parfaits for dessert.
Try the slushy with other “At Seasons Peak” stone fruit. This is a versatile, refreshing drink.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Seafood
1/2 lb peeled/deveined shrimp, tails removed
Produce
1/4 cup fresh kiwi
1/4 cup fresh pineapple
1/4 cup fresh mango
1/4 cup banana chips
3 oz baby spinach
3 tablespoons lemon vinaigrette
1 lemon, for juice
3 medium fresh peaches
Dairy
2 oz crumbled goat cheese
Dry Grocery
6 oz sparkling water
1/4 cup macadamia nuts
1/4 cup shredded coconut
1 teaspoon chipotle garlic seasoning
From Your Pantry
Cooking spray

COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare salad through step 2 but do not toss with dressing (15 minutes)
Prepare slushy and toss salad; serve (5 minutes)

Recipe: Tropical Shrimp Salad
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 2 servings)

Ingredients:
1/4 cup fresh kiwi, peeled and coarsely chopped
1/4 cup fresh pineapple, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup fresh mango, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup macadamia nuts, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup banana chips, coarsely crushed
1/4 cup shredded coconut
1/2 lb peeled/deveined shrimp, tails removed
1 teaspoon chipotle garlic seasoning
Cooking spray
3 oz baby spinach
2 oz crumbled goat cheese
3 tablespoons lemon vinaigrette

Steps:
1. Peel kiwi and chop; chop pineapple, mango, and macadamia nuts. Crush chips. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Add coconut to pan; cook and stir 4–5 minutes or until lightly toasted. Remove from pan and set aside.
2. Return pan to heat. Coat shrimp with seasoning and spray; place in pan. Cook 4–5 minutes and until shrimp are opaque. Place all ingredients (except dressing) in salad bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 660kcal; FAT 42g; SAT FAT 18g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 225mg; SODIUM 870mg; CARB 37g; FIBER 6g;
SUGARS 23g; PROTEIN 33g; VIT A 70%; VIT C 90%; CALC 15%; IRON 25%

Recipe: Sparkling Peach Slushy
Total Time – 5 minutes (Makes 2 servings)

Ingredients:
1 lemon, for juice
3 medium fresh peaches
2 cups ice
6 oz sparkling water

Steps:
1. Squeeze lemon for juice (2 tablespoons). Pit peaches and chop into large chunks (about 2 cups). Place all ingredients in blender (except sparkling water); blend until smooth.
2. Stir in sparkling water; serve immediately.

CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 70kcal; FAT 0g; SAT FAT 0g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 15mg; CARB 17g; FIBER 3g;
SUGARS 14g; PROTEIN 2g; VIT A 10%; VIT C 30%; CALC 4%; IRON 2%

