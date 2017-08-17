Publix Aprons Back to the Table Tropical Shrimp Salad with Sparkling Peach Slushy

Tropical Shrimp Salad with Sparkling Peach Slushy

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 2 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with tortilla chips, salsa, guacamole, and fruit parfaits for dessert.

Try the slushy with other “At Seasons Peak” stone fruit. This is a versatile, refreshing drink.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Seafood

1/2 lb peeled/deveined shrimp, tails removed

Produce

1/4 cup fresh kiwi

1/4 cup fresh pineapple

1/4 cup fresh mango

1/4 cup banana chips

3 oz baby spinach

3 tablespoons lemon vinaigrette

1 lemon, for juice

3 medium fresh peaches

Dairy

2 oz crumbled goat cheese

Dry Grocery

6 oz sparkling water

1/4 cup macadamia nuts

1/4 cup shredded coconut

1 teaspoon chipotle garlic seasoning

From Your Pantry

Cooking spray

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare salad through step 2 but do not toss with dressing (15 minutes)

Prepare slushy and toss salad; serve (5 minutes)

Recipe: Tropical Shrimp Salad

Ingredients:

1/4 cup fresh kiwi, peeled and coarsely chopped

1/4 cup fresh pineapple, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup fresh mango, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup macadamia nuts, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup banana chips, coarsely crushed

1/4 cup shredded coconut

1/2 lb peeled/deveined shrimp, tails removed

1 teaspoon chipotle garlic seasoning

Cooking spray

3 oz baby spinach

2 oz crumbled goat cheese

3 tablespoons lemon vinaigrette

Steps:

1. Peel kiwi and chop; chop pineapple, mango, and macadamia nuts. Crush chips. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Add coconut to pan; cook and stir 4–5 minutes or until lightly toasted. Remove from pan and set aside.

2. Return pan to heat. Coat shrimp with seasoning and spray; place in pan. Cook 4–5 minutes and until shrimp are opaque. Place all ingredients (except dressing) in salad bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 660kcal; FAT 42g; SAT FAT 18g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 225mg; SODIUM 870mg; CARB 37g; FIBER 6g;

SUGARS 23g; PROTEIN 33g; VIT A 70%; VIT C 90%; CALC 15%; IRON 25%

Recipe: Sparkling Peach Slushy

Total Time – 5 minutes (Makes 2 servings)

Ingredients:

1 lemon, for juice

3 medium fresh peaches

2 cups ice

6 oz sparkling water

Steps:

1. Squeeze lemon for juice (2 tablespoons). Pit peaches and chop into large chunks (about 2 cups). Place all ingredients in blender (except sparkling water); blend until smooth.

2. Stir in sparkling water; serve immediately.

CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 70kcal; FAT 0g; SAT FAT 0g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 15mg; CARB 17g; FIBER 3g;

SUGARS 14g; PROTEIN 2g; VIT A 10%; VIT C 30%; CALC 4%; IRON 2%