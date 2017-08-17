Powerball jackpot grows to whopping $510 million

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There was no winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, Aug. 16, so the jackpot will grow to $510 million.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Powerball game were: 09-15-43-60-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3. The estimated jackpot for the drawing was $430 million.

One ticket was sold that is worth $1 million. The ticket had five winning numbers.

Six tickets were sold that are worth $50,000. These tickets had four out of five winning numbers and the Powerball number.

See the rest of the payouts below as provided by the Florida Lottery.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-