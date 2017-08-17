Port Tampa Bay announces 5 additional cruises to Havana in 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Carnival Cruise Line has added five more voyages from Port Tampa Bay to Havana, Cuba in 2018.

The voyages include three, five-day cruises to Havana and Cozumel or Key West..

The cruises will depart February 17, July 2 and September 5.

A six-day sailing featuring Havana and Grand Cayman will depart August 26.

An eight-day voyage with stops in Havana, Grand Cayman and Cozumel will depart Aug. 18.

Carnival announced a series of four and five-day cruises to Havana earlier this year.

The visits to Havana comply with regulations of the U.S. Department of Treasury that permit travel operators to transport approved travelers to Cuba to engage in activities as defined by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Office of Foreign Assets Control.

