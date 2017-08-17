Port Tampa Bay announces 5 additional cruises to Havana in 2018

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Carnival Cruise Line has added five more voyages from Port Tampa Bay to Havana, Cuba in 2018.

The voyages include three, five-day cruises to Havana and Cozumel or Key West..

The cruises will depart February 17, July 2 and September 5.

A six-day sailing featuring Havana and Grand Cayman will depart August 26.

An eight-day voyage with stops in Havana, Grand Cayman and Cozumel will depart Aug. 18.

Carnival announced a series of four and five-day cruises to Havana earlier this year.

The visits to Havana comply with regulations of the U.S. Department of Treasury that permit travel operators to transport approved travelers to Cuba to engage in activities as defined by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Office of Foreign Assets Control.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s