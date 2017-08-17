Opponents of Tampa Confederate statue to speak today about plan to move the monument

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County faith leaders have called an “emergency press conference” for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. near the controversial Confederate War monument that stands outside the old Hillsborough County courthouse.

The news conference comes after commissioners voted 4-2 to remove the statue,but only if $300,000 in private funds can be raised in 30 days. Commissioner Les Miller doesn’t think the private funds can be raised in that short amount of time.

Commissioner Victor Crist says, even if the money is not raised, commissioners can and probably will revisit the issue at their next meeting.

After the vote was cast on Wednesday, the Allen Temple of the AME Church in Tampa hosted a prayer vigil to pray for an end to hate and violence.

“In the end, what we all have in common is that we’re human beings. All the things that happen between life and death are pretty much a shared experience, regardless of who you love, what you look like and what your gender is, said church member Tena Nok-Hope.

Members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans took turns standing guard over the Confederate memorial overnight after receiving a tip that it could be vandalized.

News Channel 8 will be at today’s 11:30 a.m. News conference and will bring you live updates on WFLA News Channel 8 and on WFLA.com and the WFLA app.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-