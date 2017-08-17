New Jersey lifeguards rescue girl caught in riptide caused by Hurricane Gert

MANASQUAN, N.J. (WFLA/WNBC) – A powerful riptide caused by Hurricane Gert nearly pulled a girl out to sea in New Jersey on Wednesday.
Lifeguards braved the surf to rescue a nine-year-old girl.
The girl was with a group of people in the water. She was fine one minute and gone the next, carried away by the dangerous riptide.
The little girl named Angelina fought through her fear and stayed calm as her mother, grandmother and others watched.
“I was nervous, but then when the lifeguards came out I felt more… I felt brave,” she said. “And they just helped me, but there was this one time where this huge wave came and I almost drowned ‘cause I couldn’t hold my breathe any longer.”
