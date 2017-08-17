New Florida bill would make leaving kids in cars illegal

(WESH) – A new bill has been filed in Florida to put tougher penalties on anyone who leaves young children in a vehicle for any amount of time.

The bill comes a week after the death of 3-year-old Myles Hill, who died after being left in a van in the parking lot outside of an Orlando day care.

Senate Bill SB92 reads: “A parent, legal guardian, or other person responsible for a child younger than 6 years of age may not leave the child unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle for any length of time.”

Anyone who violates the bill would be committing a second-degree misdemeanor.

The bill would not just affect those who use daycare vans to transport children, it would affect anyone who is primarily responsible for the care of a child while they are in any kind of a vehicle.

The bill goes on to say anyone who leaves a child in a vehicle and causes great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement to a child would be committing a felony of the third degree.

If the bill passes, it’ll become law in October of next year.

