New Florida bill would make leaving kids in cars illegal

(WESH) – A new bill has been filed in Florida to put tougher penalties on anyone who leaves young children in a vehicle for any amount of time.
The bill comes a week after the death of 3-year-old Myles Hill, who died after being left in a van in the parking lot outside of an Orlando day care.
Senate Bill SB92 reads: “A parent, legal guardian, or other person responsible for a child younger than 6 years of age may not leave the child unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle for any length of time.”
Anyone who violates the bill would be committing a second-degree misdemeanor.
The bill would not just affect those who use daycare vans to transport children, it would affect anyone who is primarily responsible for the care of a child while they are in any kind of a vehicle.
The bill goes on to say anyone who leaves a child in a vehicle and causes great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement to a child would be committing a felony of the third degree.
If the bill passes, it’ll become law in October of next year.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Critically-injured pregnant woman loses unborn baby in Largo crash
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway
- Florida woman caught snorting cocaine off iPhone in parent pick-up line at middle school
- Tampa Bay area mother warns of tainted alcohol following son’s death in Mexico
- FWC: Florida teen killed by boat propeller after father accidentally backed over her in water
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area
- Clear the Shelters: Dozens of pets looking for homes in Pasco County
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.