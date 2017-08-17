Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are closed after a serious, multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Two vehicles were involved and one of the vehicles overturned.

A Clearwater Police Department spokesperson said that one patient was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert. That patient had life-threatening injuries.

Drivers can expect lengthy delays in the westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Traffic was being diverted onto an access road. However, police tell us a tractor trailer dumped a load on the access road, so the access road can not be used by vehicles.

Drivers should use the Howard Frankland Bridge or Hillsborough Avenue as alternate routes for the next several hours as the investigation continues.

Eastbound traffic on the Courtney Campbell Causeway could also be delayed due to drivers slowing down near the crash scene.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES