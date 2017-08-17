MOSI’s closed, but will still host free solar eclipse event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Museum of Science and Industry is closed through November 18 for as it downsizes from 300,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet, and eliminates outdated and budget-busting exhibits. However, MOSI will host a free Eclipse 2017 party on Monday, August 21, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to MOSI, the event will engage eclipse enthusiasts with a range of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities including a space talk, viewing of the eclipse through telescopes fitted with solar filters, and an astronomy presentation.

MOSI educators will be on hand to answer questions and ensure a safe viewing experience. Even if cloudy skies prevent firsthand viewing of the eclipse, MOSI will air a live-stream video of the event from NASA.

Tampa will experience a partial eclipse, with the moon blocking slightly more than 80 percent of the sun from 1:17 p.m. until 4:14 p.m. with maximum coverage taking place at 2:49 p.m.

There is no cost to participate in the event and parking is also free.

Learn more about MOSI’s solar eclipse event here.

Learn more about the solar eclipse here.

