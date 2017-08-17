MOSI closed until November while it moves to new building on property

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The sounds of kids playing and learning have been temporarily replaced by the sounds of change.

Construction is underway as the Museum of Science and Industry prepares for a move.

“Some of our current exhibits will be refreshed and updated,” said CEO and President Julian Mackenzie, who took News Channel 8 on tour of the construction area.

Soon, an entirely different MOSI will emerge.

“It will be a more concentrated experience. At the same time, we will be focusing very much on our outreach program,” Mackenzie said.

When the construction is done in November, many of MOSI’s exhibits will move from the current 300,000 square foot building, to the one next door that’s about 40,000 square feet. But, MOSI’s CEO claims the experience will not change.

“The most exciting exhibits that we have over there are going to move into what was known as the ‘Kids in Charge’ building,” he said.

This entire move is because of money.

“Maintanence of the main building is horrendously expensive. We are trying to build a MOSI that is financially stable that will continue into the future,” said Mackenzie.

To put into perspective how expensive the current building is, the CEO said it takes roughly half a million dollars a year to air condition the building alone.

MOSI is scheduled to re-open November 18th.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES