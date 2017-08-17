3 Lutz schools evacuated as precaution after receiving bomb threat

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have evacuated three Lutz schools as a precaution after a bomb threat was received. All students are safe, according to a text message sent to parents from the school district.

The three schools are near each other.

A Hillsborough County School District spokesperson said Martinez Middle School located at 5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. was evacuated around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Two other schools are nearby, their buildings were evacuated as well.

George M. Steinbrenner High School located at 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. and Mckitrick Elementary School located at 5503 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. were evacuated.

Students from all schools have been taken to the gym at George M. Steinbrenner High School, which is air conditioned.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are going through the buildings at the schools.

No details have been released about the threat.

Parents are asked not to go to the schools.

