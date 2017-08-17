3 Lutz schools evacuated as precaution after receiving bomb threat

By Published: Updated:

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have evacuated three Lutz schools as a precaution after a bomb threat was received. All students are safe, according to a text message sent to parents from the school district.

The three schools are near each other.

A Hillsborough County School District spokesperson said Martinez Middle School located at 5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. was evacuated around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Two other schools are nearby, their buildings were evacuated as well.

George M. Steinbrenner High School located at 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. and Mckitrick Elementary School located at 5503 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. were evacuated.

Students from all schools have been taken to the gym at George M. Steinbrenner High School, which is air conditioned.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are going through the buildings at the schools.

No details have been released about the threat.

Parents are asked not to go to the schools.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s