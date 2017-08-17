Local firefighter saves boy, 7, from drowning near Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A local firefighter is being called a hero for saving a 7-year old boy from drowning.

A day at the beach quickly turned dangerous for Khara Green and her son Austin.

They were looking for shells in the water where the bay meets the ocean, when the current started to carry them out to sea.

The current became so strong both Khara and her son were having trouble staying above water, as the current pulled them.

Firefighter Brenn Hines was spending a day at the beaches of Anna Maria Island when he heard Khara calling for help.

Brenn quickly swam to the pair, threw the child on his back, and brought the mother and child both back safely to shore.

Both Khara and Firefighter Brenn believe he was at the right place, at the right time.

