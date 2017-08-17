Local firefighter saves boy, 7, from drowning near Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A local firefighter is being called a hero for saving a 7-year old boy from drowning.
A day at the beach quickly turned dangerous for Khara Green and her son Austin.
They were looking for shells in the water where the bay meets the ocean, when the current started to carry them out to sea.
The current became so strong both Khara and her son were having trouble staying above water, as the current pulled them.
Firefighter Brenn Hines was spending a day at the beaches of Anna Maria Island when he heard Khara calling for help.
Brenn quickly swam to the pair, threw the child on his back, and brought the mother and child both back safely to shore.
Both Khara and Firefighter Brenn believe he was at the right place, at the right time.
Follow Melissa Marino on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- Florida woman caught snorting cocaine off iPhone in parent pick-up line at middle school
- Tampa Bay area mother warns of tainted alcohol following son’s death in Mexico
- FWC: Florida teen killed by boat propeller after father accidentally backed over her in water
- Fatal Selmon Expressway crash: Judge threatens to remove crying suspect from court hearing
- Ybor City waiter attacked, robbed after leaving work
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area
- Clear the Shelters: Dozens of pets looking for homes in Pasco County