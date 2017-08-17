Local firefighter saves boy, 7, from drowning near Anna Maria Island

By Published:
Firefighter Brenn Hines (left), Austin (right)

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A local firefighter is being called a hero for saving a 7-year old boy from drowning.

Austin. (Family handout)

A day at the beach quickly turned dangerous for Khara Green and her son Austin.

They were looking for shells in the water where the bay meets the ocean, when the current started to carry them out to sea.

The current became so strong both Khara and her son were having trouble staying above water, as the current pulled them.

Firefighter Brenn Hines was spending a day at the beaches of Anna Maria Island when he heard Khara calling for help.

Brenn quickly swam to the pair, threw the child on his back, and brought the mother and child both back safely to shore.

Both Khara and Firefighter Brenn believe he was at the right place, at the right time.

Follow Melissa Marino on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s