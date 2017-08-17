Hillsborough deputies seek help finding missing disabled man with mental capacity of 4-year-old

By Published: Updated:
David Clotter was reported missing.

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered disabled man who has the mental capacity of a 4-year-old child.

Investigators say David Clotter, age 36, was at the Westfield Brandon mall when he ran away from his mother and sister at 11:17 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Deputies say Clotter has the mental capacity of a 4-year-old and is not familiar with the area. He has only lived in Hillsborough County for one month.

Clotter also does not know how to swim and his family says he is not afraid of the woods.

Clotter is 5’ 8” tall and weighs 140 lbs. He was wearing a blue and white checkered t-shirt, blue sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s