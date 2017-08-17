Hillsborough deputies seek help finding missing disabled man with mental capacity of 4-year-old

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered disabled man who has the mental capacity of a 4-year-old child.

Investigators say David Clotter, age 36, was at the Westfield Brandon mall when he ran away from his mother and sister at 11:17 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Deputies say Clotter has the mental capacity of a 4-year-old and is not familiar with the area. He has only lived in Hillsborough County for one month.

Clotter also does not know how to swim and his family says he is not afraid of the woods.

Clotter is 5’ 8” tall and weighs 140 lbs. He was wearing a blue and white checkered t-shirt, blue sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-