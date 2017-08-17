Healthy School Lunch Ideas

Abigail Dougherty is a registered and licensed dietitian and owner of The Soul of Health where she focuses on helping people become their best selves through realistic lifestyle nutrition. The Soul of Health encompasses her nutrition philosophy – that we are each unique individuals and there is no one size fits all nutrition plan. Abigail feels her purpose is to spread the joy of living well and adapting a healthy lifestyle, the same way she changed her life – one simple step at a time. Abigail knows first hand what it feels like to be overweight and to live an unhealthy and unhappy lifestyle. With the help of her loving husband and finding the passion and inspiration from – she decided to make simple healthy lifestyle changes.

