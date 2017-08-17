Headlines: Donations to remove Confederate monument; Lutz school bomb threat; Spam phone call can get you $900

TODAY’S WEATHER
High humidity today with some storms. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Lutz students allowed back in school after unfounded bomb threat
- Tampa mayor donates $1,000 toward removal of Confederate monument
- Van plows into crowd in Barcelona, causes panic, injuries
- Critically-injured pregnant woman loses unborn baby in Largo crash
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway
- Pres. Trump tweets it’s sad to see ‘our beautiful’ Confederate monuments being removed
- Florida woman caught snorting cocaine off iPhone in parent pick-up line at middle school
- Tampa Bay area mother warns of tainted alcohol following son’s death in Mexico
- FWC: Florida teen killed by boat propeller after father accidentally backed over her in water
DON’T MISS IT