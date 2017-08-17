Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest

daytimewebstaff Published: Updated:

The Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest is back August 19, 2017 at the Morean Center for Clay from 12 noon -3:00pm.

Mark your calendars for a party like never before, join us in celebrating our 100th Anniversary with a 100th Birthday Party with 100 bakers competing for the trophy. We can’t think of anything sweeter!

Registration is NOW OPEN! $15/entry (entry is considered a cupcake flavor, not a particpant, aka, participants may enter multiple entries, each needs a payment and separate entry form)

Trophies: Handblown Glass Cupcakes by Pauli Maiville and Matt Piepenbrok

As part of our 100th Anniversary, we look forward to celebrating the Morean Arts Center’s 100th birthday with all of you! We aim to make this Cupcake Contest the BEST ever, with 100 entries and most successful fundraiser to date.

We look forward to celebrating with all of our cupcake loving fans, talented bakers, and distinguished judging panel. We ask that all attendees please enjoy their cupcakes ON property.

Admission of $5 per person (ages 5+) will be charged upon entry on August 19. Each entrant will receive 5 ballots for the People’s Choice Award with their admission. Additional ballots may be purchased for $1 each, cash or credit accepted

