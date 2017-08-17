Glazer Children’s Museum ready for tiny tots

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Now that the big kids are back to school, it’s time for toddlers to take over Glazer Children’s Museum.
The third floor of the museum has been transformed into a space just for toddlers with a Kids Construction Zone sponsored by the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County.
The floor features several different types of foam bricks so your toddler can build and create to their heart’s content.
There will also be special programming for the little ones including yoga, story time, math and more! Toddler Takeover is included with the price of admission.
It ends next week on Saturday, August 26th. Find the complete schedule of special events here.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | August 18-20
- $10 movie pass gets you a movie every day for a year
- Powerball jackpot grows to whopping $510 million
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
- Total solar eclipse checklist: What you should watch out for
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.