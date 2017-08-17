Glazer Children’s Museum ready for tiny tots

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Now that the big kids are back to school, it’s time for toddlers to take over Glazer Children’s Museum.

The third floor of the museum has been transformed into a space just for toddlers with a Kids Construction Zone sponsored by the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County.

The floor features several different types of foam bricks so your toddler can build and create to their heart’s content.

There will also be special programming for the little ones including yoga, story time, math and more! Toddler Takeover is included with the price of admission.

It ends next week on Saturday, August 26th. Find the complete schedule of special events here.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD