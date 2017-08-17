Former special needs teacher charged with sex assault in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former special needs teacher is charged with sexually assaulting a mentally challenged man on Thursday.

James Beaver Jr. is facing sexual assault and drug charges.

Hillsborough deputies said he targeted a 23-year-old with the mental capacity of a five or six-year-old.

Beaver allegedly forced the man to use drugs and then sexually assaulted him.

Beaver was formerly employed at Mendez Exceptional Center in Tampa.

