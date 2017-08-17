Father charged in baby boy’s fatal overdose of opioid combo

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man has been charged in the fatal drug overdose of his 1-year-old son.

Thirty-three-year-old Dorrico Brown, of Trenton, Ohio, was jailed Wednesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in the death of Dorrico Brown Jr.

Authorities say the man called 911 in May after finding his son on a bed not breathing.

The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office says tests showed the child died from a combination of drugs including oxycodone, an opioid, and anti-anxiety medication.

It wasn’t clear how the boy ingested the drugs.

Court records don’t indicate if Brown has an attorney.

