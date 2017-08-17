Deputies search for missing, endangered Tampa woman, 69

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered Tampa woman.

Deputies say Helen Howard, 69, walked out of the Florida Hospital at 3100 East Fletcher Avenue in Tampa at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen at a Popeye’s located at 14901 North Florida Avenue around 5:00 p.m. Deputies say she left the Popeye’s, headed north and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8000.

