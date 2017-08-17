Deputies search for missing, endangered Tampa woman, 69

By Published:
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered Tampa woman.

Deputies say Helen Howard, 69, walked out of the Florida Hospital at 3100 East Fletcher Avenue in Tampa at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen at a Popeye’s located at 14901 North Florida Avenue around 5:00 p.m. Deputies say she left the Popeye’s, headed north and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8000.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s