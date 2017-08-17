Deputies search for missing, endangered Tampa boy, 16

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered juvenile.

Nelson Cruz, 16, left his mother’s vehicle as she pulled to the shoulder of Fowler Avenue and 15th Street North at 10:40 pm Wednesday, and has not been seen since. Deputies say he had an argument with his sibling and had previously made threats to harm himself.

Cruz is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07” and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8000.

