Critically-injured pregnant woman loses unborn baby in Largo crash

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman who was six months pregnant lost her baby in a crash late Wednesday night in Largo.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say Kerriann Hypatia Elders, 19, of Largo suffered critical injuries. Her unborn baby died in the crash.

Elders was a passenger in a Jeep Commander driven by Mark Williams, 60, of Largo.

The Jeep was traveling southbound on 121st Street North and had stopped at a posted stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection and into the path of a Toyota Scion that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Ulmerton Road.

The Toyota crashed into the Jeep.

The Jeep’s driver, Mark Williams also suffered critical injuries. In addition to Elders, other passengers in the Jeep were David Parkhurst, 21, of Largo who suffered minor injuries, and Drake Doles, 22, who was not injured.

Williams and Elders were wearing seat belts, Parkhurst and Doles were not.

The driver of the Toyota, Anthony Christian Forte, 23, of Indian Rocks Beach suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Charges are pending.

