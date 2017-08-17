Cops: Naked man tried to climb through Treasure Island woman’s window

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Treasure Island man was arrested for loitering and prowling after he tried to get into a stranger’s home in the nude, police said.

Police responded to an incident in the 11400 block of 1st Street E. in Treasure Island. The 911 caller said she saw a naked man try to open her front window.

The suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Erik Silverman, had already left the property by the time police arrived, but he was found moments later, standing across the street and detained.

Upon further questioning, the victim confirmed the man in custody was the naked man at her window.

Silverman told police he had been sleepwalking due to medication he was prescribed and taking. He said he didn’t wake up until an officer “brushed past his arm,” according to an affidavit. The officer said that never happened.

Police later found Silverman’s clothes scattered across a yard nearby.

Silverman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. His bond was set to $250.

