Controversial Confederate memorial in Tampa now appears on track to move

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People who want Tampa’s controversial Confederate memorial taken down called an “emergency news conference” Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Commission made a controversial move by voting 4-2 to require half of the moving costs of the monument be covered by private donations.

The commission even put in a provision that if the private funds were not raised in 30 days, the monument would stay at it’s current location outside of the Hillsborough County Courthouse Annex building.

Commissioner Les Miller, who has fought to have the monument removed, was clearly disappointed and said he didn’t think the deadline could be met.

At the “emergency news conference,” many expressed anger and disappointment over the commission’s move.

“What happened yesterday at the county commission, the third reversal of their decision on this monument, is shameful. It’s shameful that they want to operate as a government by GoFundMe,” said Kelly Benjamin.

Longtime community activist, Chloe Coney, said she had been a victim of racism in the very courthouse where the monument now stands and that for her, the memorial stands as a constant reminder of that racism.

“I can not believe I’m standing here 45 years later, dealing with this,” said Coney.

As Coney and others spoke, a man with an American flag and a bull horn shouted back at them, calling the group fascists who are trying to erase history.

Tampa police officers stepped in to separate the man with the bull horn and members of the group gathered for the news conference.

As the argument played out under a hot August sun in Tampa, other people were working to raise money to meet the deadline.

Tampa businessmen Bob Gries, who is better known for bringing the Tampa Bay Storm football team to the community, donated $50,000 of his own money to move the monument.

The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce donated $70,000. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Tony Dungy donated $5,000 and challenged the Bucs, Rays and Lighting to donate money, and they did.

Gries says he had not been following the issue, but woke up, heard the news and felt compelled to help.

“We all love this community, we all love this country. We all want to live in a place that doesn’t in any way promote racism or discrimination or hate or evil,” said Gries.

Gries has now sold his interest in the Storm, but sighted another former Tampa sports owner has his inspiration, saying he knew that if George Steinbrenner were still alive, he would have written a check immediately.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn wrote his own $1,000 check for the effort and praised Gries for helping.

“All of us recognize there is a place for those statues, but it’s not on a public square and in my community, that’s not who we represent and it’s not the values and aspirations of who we stand for,” said Buckhorn.

The private donations raised Thursday now exceed the amount required for the move.

A spokesperson for the county says work is now underway to plan the move, but the exact moving date has not been set.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES