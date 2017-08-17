Clearwater man streams from inside Tom Cruise’s penthouse, Church of Scientology not happy

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clay Irwin admits that, as of late, life has certainly been strange. The owner of the Lucky Anchor Irish Bar in downtown Clearwater told News Channel 8 he was thrilled when a contractor buddy asked him if he wanted to check out the penthouse nearby being built by actor Tom Cruise.

“I would’ve never dreamed in a million years this would’ve happened to me. Life has been interesting, no doubt about it,” Irwin told News Channel 8.

The Clearwater businessman captured the moment in Cruise’s penthouse on Facebook Live and posted it.

Shortly after, it went viral, fast.

So was the response, he says, from the Church of Scientology.

Irwin said several members of the church showed up immediately at his bar next door.

“I guess Mr. Cruise saw it, or something along those lines, and he wasn’t happy about it. I removed the video right there on the spot,” he admitted.

Irwin thought the drama was over, but now admits it was just beginning. He explained that the previously friendly members of the church turned cold quickly. No one would talk to him anymore, and the amicable chats ceased.

Worse than that, he says, he now thinks he is being watched by the church.

He claims his dog sniffed out a spy camera planted in some shrubbery across the street from his home, located not too far from his business on Cleveland Street.

That’s when he got worried and decided to put his house on the market.

“I’m still going to be neutral, because I have to work here. I’ve got my life savings in this place. It’s tough,” he said.

A public relations person from the Church of Scientology told News Channel 8 that they believe the businessman is out for “publicity” for his bar. They also said that he was committing a felony by filming the Facebook Live in the first place.

However, Irwin explained that he was invited by his contractor friend into the penthouse to take a look. When the church asked him to remove the video from social media, he did it right away.

He does admit that his friend was fired from the job three days later.

“Lots of drama,” Irwin told us. “Drama.”

