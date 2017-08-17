8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | August 18-20

1. 2017 Women of RED: The Takeover (Friday)

Join the ultimate party of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a night full of football and fun, featuring all-new experiences. Get the details

2. Pier Beer Banquet at Flying Boat Brewing Co. (Friday)

Try their three-course meal perfectly paired with local brewskies. Get the details

3. Clear the Shelters (Saturday)

Help 4-legged friends all over the Tampa Bay area find their forever homes. Get the details

4. Miami Takeover Part 2 (Saturday)

Join in on the fun of south Florida when Tampa takes on Miami. Get the details

5. Vibes of the Bay (Saturday)

The perfect time to chill out at a festival focused on local music, art and vendors. Get the details

6. Tampa Bay Lobster Fest (Saturday, Sunday)

Enjoy the final days of summer, soaking in the sun while eating fresh Maine lobster in Clearwater. Get the details

7. Sing-Along Grease (Sunday)

Grab your gal pals and watch the classic film while singing along to the infamous tunes at the Tampa Theater. Get the details

8. Afternoon Tea Class (Sunday)

Learn how to make everything you need to throw a great Afternoon Tea for friends and family. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

