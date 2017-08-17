$10 movie pass gets you a movie every day for a year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Movie time is about to cost you a lot less.
An app called Moviepass wants to become the Netflix of movie theaters.
The startup allows you to see one film per day for a monthly fee when you use its app.
Moviepass will only cost you $9.95 a month, which is less than what you’d pay for a single movie ticket in many big cities.
But, not everyone is happy about it.
AMC, the largest U.S. theater chain, is challenging the Moviepass plan at their theaters. As of now, they are still included in the deal.
Moviepass said their success will convince other theaters to participate.
