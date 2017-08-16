Woman finds lost engagement ring on growing carrot 13 years later

ALBERTA, Canada (WFLA/NBC News) — When a Canadian woman lost her diamond engagement ring in the garden 13 years ago, she thought it was gone for good.
But this week it was found on a carrot, plucked from the soil on the family farm.
According to NBC News, Mary Grams, 84, said she thinks she lost the ring while pulling a large weed from the garden in September 2004.
“I went to the garden for something and then I don’t know I seen this big, big weed and I don’t know why I had to pull it. I should have left it or at least pulled with my right hand. It must have got caught in here somewhere and pulled the ring off and I still can’t figure out the big knuckle it got over it somehow,” said Grams.
Grams has had the ring since 1951, a year before she married her husband.
After it was lost she quickly replaced it.
Her daughter-in-law was the one who pulled the lucky carrot from the ground.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Total solar eclipse checklist: What you should watch out for
- WATCH: Tim Tebow says hello to ‘biggest fan’ recovering in Temple Terrace
- VIRAL PHOTO: Boy and cow take nap together at Iowa State Fair
- 2 classic Disney rides close for good
- REAL OR HOAX? Will the solar eclipse damage your smart phone camera
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.