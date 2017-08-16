Woman finds lost engagement ring on growing carrot 13 years later

ALBERTA, Canada (WFLA/NBC News) — When a Canadian woman lost her diamond engagement ring in the garden 13 years ago, she thought it was gone for good.

But this week it was found on a carrot, plucked from the soil on the family farm.

According to NBC News, Mary Grams, 84, said she thinks she lost the ring while pulling a large weed from the garden in September 2004.

“I went to the garden for something and then I don’t know I seen this big, big weed and I don’t know why I had to pull it. I should have left it or at least pulled with my right hand. It must have got caught in here somewhere and pulled the ring off and I still can’t figure out the big knuckle it got over it somehow,” said Grams.

Grams has had the ring since 1951, a year before she married her husband.

After it was lost she quickly replaced it.

Her daughter-in-law was the one who pulled the lucky carrot from the ground.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD