VIDEO: Teens caught on camera attacking grandmother outside gas station

MILWAUKEE (WFLA) — Security video recently caught a group of teens attacking a grandmother in an attempted carjacking outside of a Milwaukee gas station.

The victim, 50-year-old Sharon McKinnie, says she had stopped at the gas station to get something to drink.

Video shows her returning to her car. A teenage girl can then be seen attacking her, and throwing her down to the ground.

Two other teenagers quickly joined in as a man watches from the curb and never helped.

After about four minutes, the group of teens ran away with the woman’s car keys.

“When the guy was stomping on me, he was telling me to give her the keys,” McKinnie said. “That’s what it was about.”

McKinnie says she was left with a fractured elbow and will need surgery on her shoulder, which will cost her two months of work.

“Right now, there’s no discipline, there’s no respect here in Wisconsin,” she said. “These children are just, I don’t know. They are very out of hand here.”

No arrests have been made yet.

