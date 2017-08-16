VIDEO: Teens caught on camera attacking grandmother outside gas station

By Published: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WFLA) — Security video recently caught a group of teens attacking a grandmother in an attempted carjacking outside of a Milwaukee gas station.

The victim, 50-year-old Sharon McKinnie, says she had stopped at the gas station to get something to drink.

Video shows her returning to her car. A teenage girl can then be seen attacking her, and throwing her down to the ground.

Two other teenagers quickly joined in as a man watches from the curb and never helped.

After about four minutes, the group of teens ran away with the woman’s car keys.

“When the guy was stomping on me, he was telling me to give her the keys,” McKinnie said. “That’s what it was about.”

McKinnie says she was left with a fractured elbow and will need surgery on her shoulder, which will cost her two months of work.

“Right now, there’s no discipline, there’s no respect here in Wisconsin,” she said. “These children are just, I don’t know. They are very out of hand here.”

No arrests have been made yet.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s