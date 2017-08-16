Trump disbands two White House business councils amid criticism

Donald Trump
FILE - In this July 31, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office in Washington. Of all the trade deals he lambasted on the campaign trail as threats to American workers, Trump reserved particular scorn for one: The North American Free Trade Agreement. Five days of talks aimed at overhauling NAFTA begin Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Washington, with negotiations to follow in Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK (AP) –  President Donald Trump is disbanding two White House business councils.

The move comes after CEOs criticized Trump for his remarks about the Charlottesville protest.

The CEO of Campbell Soup said she is resigning from a White House jobs panel over comments about racism made by President Donald Trump.

Campbell CEO Denise Morrison said in a company release Wednesday, “Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville.

I believe the President should have been – and still needs to be – unambiguous on that point.”

Trump suggested in remarks Tuesday that the white supremacists and counter-protesters both blameworthy for violence that erupted this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Morrison said the president’s comments triggered her resignation from the manufacturing jobs panel.

Morrison is the seventh person to resign from two major advisory panels this week following Trump’s comments.

