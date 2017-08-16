Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea

Steve Bannon
FILE - In this April 9, 2017, file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon steps off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Bannon was with President Donald Trump on his return trip from Florida. Trump won’t say whether he plans to keep Steve Bannon, a onetime top adviser and key campaign strategist, in the White House. “We’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon,” Trump said at an impromptu news conference on Aug. 15 where he fielded questions about his confidence in his adviser. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s chief strategist says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.

Steve Bannon also talks openly with The American Prospect about getting rid of his rivals at the Defense and State departments. Trump earlier this week declined an opportunity to offer a public vote of confidence in his controversial adviser.

The president has come under renewed pressure to fire Bannon, who has survived earlier rounds of having fallen out of favor with Trump. The latest anti-Bannon campaign comes as Trump faces mounting criticism for insisting that white supremacist groups and those who opposed them were at fault for deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The American Prospect posted the interview on its website Wednesday.

