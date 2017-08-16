Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s chief strategist says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.
Steve Bannon also talks openly with The American Prospect about getting rid of his rivals at the Defense and State departments. Trump earlier this week declined an opportunity to offer a public vote of confidence in his controversial adviser.
The president has come under renewed pressure to fire Bannon, who has survived earlier rounds of having fallen out of favor with Trump. The latest anti-Bannon campaign comes as Trump faces mounting criticism for insisting that white supremacist groups and those who opposed them were at fault for deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The American Prospect posted the interview on its website Wednesday.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Ybor City restaurant worker attacked, robbed after leaving work
- Univ. of Florida denies white supremacist event
- Family returns home to find walls and floors covered in blood after pet dog attacks intruder
- Stonewall Jackson plaque removed in St. Pete
- Male stripper from Tampa stabs partner in eyes in Key West, thought he was a cannibal
- Brandon family’s pit bulls save young children from venomous copperhead snake
- What you need to know if you plan to watch Monday’s solar eclipse
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.