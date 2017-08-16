Tampa man, 68, arrested after parents report he had sex with teenage daughter

Published:
Charles Logan, Hillsborough County Jail booking photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 68-year-old Tampa man is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl 21 times over a two-month period.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Charles Logan on 21 counts of  Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor.

Detectives said Logan and the teen met in December of 2016. Their relationship started as friends, but developed into a sexual relationship over time. The pair had consensual sex at the girl’s home and at Logan’s residence.

The sheriff’s office began investigating after the girl’s parents learned about the relationship and contacted authorities.

Details about how the pair met have not been released.

Logan was arrested on Tuesday at his home.

