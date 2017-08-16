Tampa church prays for peace on eve of Confederate statue emergency meeting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One by one, side by side, people lit candles. From one flame that flickered, the next wick illuminated.

Pretty soon, the entire sanctuary was alight.

Those within the prayer service tell us it was a moment of unity, peace and a place where hate played no role. The prayer vigil was held just a few miles away from the Confederate statue surrounded in controversy in downtown Tampa.

“This is a place where love wins,” Reverend Dr. Glenn B. Dames, Jr. told News Channel 8. “It doesn’t matter who you are. Today is about love.”

It was a prayer for peace in a nation divided.

Wednesday night at the Allen Temple AME Church in Tampa, there were no signs waving, no protesters, no marches. There were peaceful moments, peaceful people and quiet reflection amidst prayer and worship.

Rev. Dames told us he wanted everyone to feel included and welcomed into a place where peace is his mission.

“We don’t care who you love, where you’re from. We don’t care what church you go to, what synagogue you go to, what mosque you go to. We just want to show we’re united as one in love, and we think that we can begin here. Tampa Bay could be the proving ground for what love really looks like.”

The vigil was about healing during heartache. The leader of the church spoke from the heart when he talked about healing. He lost a dear friend, a pastor, who was gunned down alongside parishioners at a bible study in Charleston, South Carolina several years ago.

For this Tampa Bay area pastor, the grief and the feeling of divisiveness is felt, he says, once again.

“I think we ought to get back to the basics, which is loving our neighbor as ourselves, and I think if we can do that, then I think we can find strength and comfort for the journey ahead.”

Those who attended the prayer service are hoping that this will be an example to others and at the message will be clear. Love always wins, especially in times of turmoil and trouble.

“In the end, what we all have in common is that we’re human beings. All the things that happen between life and death are pretty much a shared experience, regardless of who you love, what you look like and what your gender is,” said Tena Nok-Hope. “We cannot have justice until we can deal in truth and integrity. Bottom line.”

