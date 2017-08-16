Tampa Bay area mother shares story of son’s near drowning experience

(WFLA) – Florida loses more children under the age of five to drowning than any other state.

All it takes is a matter of moments for a child to be face down in a pool or bathtub, gasping for air.

In July, 18-month-old Braxtynn escaped his play area and was found moments later by a family friend face-down in the pool.

Jenn Holloway has more on his mother’s firsthand story of her son’s near death experience in the video above.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES