Tampa #2 best place to retire in Wallet Hub 2017 rankings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We know how awesome the Tampa Bay area is with our sandy beaches, endless sunshine and a plethora of outdoor activities. But, now it appears as though everyone else has discovered our secret, Tampa was just named Wallet Hub’s #2 best place in the U.S. to retire.
Florida cities snagged the top three spots in the rankings and St. Petersburg made it into the #17 slot.
Wallet Hub looked at affordability, activities, quality of life and health care when ranking the cities.
2017 Wallet Hub’s Best & Worst Places to Retire
1. Orlando, FL
2. Tampa, FL
3. Miami, FL
4. Scottsdale, AZ
5. Atlanta, GA
6. Salt Lake City, UT
7. Honolulu, HI
8. Denver, CO
9. Austin, TX
10. Las Vegas, NV
11. Pittsburgh, PA
12. New Orleans, LA
13. Cape Coral, FL
14. Minneapolis, MN
15. Fort Lauderdale, FL
16. Madison, WI
17. St. Petersburg, FL
18. Port St. Lucie, FL
19. Raleigh, NC
20. Cincinatti, OH
See the complete 2017 Wallet Hub’s Best & Worst Places to Retire here.
