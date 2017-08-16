SWAT team responds to man barricaded inside Palmetto home, students kept inside school

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Students are being kept inside a Palmetto school because of SWAT team activity nearby.

A man is believed to be inside a house in the 1700 block of Bayshore Road.

Deputies say the man is alone and could have a gun.

The residence is surrounded by  a SWAT team as a precaution.

Deputies are investigating a domestic battery that happened at the home. They say the female victim is okay and was able to escape from the home.

Deputies are currently working to make contact with him.

A Palmetto High School spokesperson says the school is operating on a “Shelter in Place” policy.

Everyone is staying inside the school and outdoor activities are not allowed.

