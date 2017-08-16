Stroman gets win, Pearce homers as Jays beat Rays 3-2

TORONTO (AP) – Marcus Stroman pitched 6 1/3 innings, Steve Pearce homered and scored twice and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Stroman (11-6) allowed two runs and six hits to beat the Rays for the first time in five career meetings at Rogers Centre. The right-hander entered 0-3 with a 6.38 ERA in four home starts against the AL East rivals.
Toronto has won 11 of 16 at home.
The Rays, who broke out of a prolonged offensive slump with a 6-4 win Tuesday, found runs hard to come by again Wednesday. Brad Miller hit an RBI groundout in the fifth and pinch-hitter Steven Souza drew a bases loaded walk in the seventh.
Tampa Bay has scored two or fewer runs in nine of its past 12 games. The Rays are 1-8 in those games.
