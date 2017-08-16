Senator Jack Latvala enters gubernatorial race

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – State Senator Jack Latvala announced he was running for Governor Wednesday.

Latvala says he plans to build on what Gov. Rick Scott has accomplished with job creation and building the economy in the state.

“We’ve got to focus on jobs in the 36 counties in Florida, and those who have lost jobs in the last ten years,” said the gubernatorial candidate.

Tackling infrastructure, mental health issues and the state’s opioid epidemic is also on Latvala’s agenda.

The lawmaker is up against agricultural commissioner Adam Putnam, a top GOP candidate.

Latvala considers himself the underdog, but he says he feels better suited for the position given his background in business and government, unlike his opponent, who he calls a career politician.

“I would not be running if I wasn’t comfortable with what I’m doing,” said Latvala. “I think there’s a need for somebody like me in this race that is going to talk about real issues that real people have to deal with real experience to handle those issues.”

During his announcement Wednesday, Latvala also asked for a moment of silence for the victims killed in Charlottesvlle over the weekend.

“We had those three people who were killed this week because of just some senseless acts of violence,” said Latvala.

When asked how he’d handle the situation as governor, he replied.

“I’m not going to defend anybody that’s a racist on any side of the coin.”

But would not elaborate on President Donald Trump’s recent comments.

“I’ve heard different descriptions of it, my understanding is he condemned hate, he condemned people hurting each other and I agree with that,” said Latvala. “I don’t know what he said, I’m not running for president and I’m not going to talk about what goes on in Virginia and what the president does.”

Latvala also made a campaign stop in Panama City Wednesday evening.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES