Police release surveillance video in brutal Ybor City attack

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published: Updated:

YBOR CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Surveillance video from the Stone Soup Company shows the horrible attack on 24-year-old Dustin Lee Lowe that sent him to the ICU.

The restaurant owner turned over the video to police, who in turn released it to News Channel 8. They’re hoping that someone recognizes the men responsible.

“He did not deserve any of this,” said Rose Nixon, Lowe’s stepmother.

She and Lowe’s father became emotional talking about that video which graphically depicts the brutal beating.

“As a parent, it was very hard to watch that,” Nixon said. “Especially to watch it and know that you were helpless and you couldn’t help your child.”

Lowe’s injuries are bad, but he is slowly improving.

The attack happened late Sunday night, around 10:20 p.m. In the video, you can see the suspects rifling through his pockets while he lay helpless on the ground.

Lowe had left work at the Stone Soup Company hours earlier. His family believes the attackers followed him back to the rear of the restaurant where he was meeting his girlfriend to pick him up.

They’re hopeful the video will help put the guys behind bars.

“We are hoping that someone will have enough compassion and decency to do the right thing but for not only our sake but for anyone in that area.”

