Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was killed during a crash in Sarasota County Wednesday night.

The pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Clark Road and Colonial Drive around 9 p.m.

The victim died at the scene.

The driver stopped about a half block away from where the victim was hit.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES