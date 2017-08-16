No house arrest while Florida woman appeals murder plot conviction

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A former escort convicted of trying to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband is heading to prison after a Florida judge denied her request to go free on house arrest as she appeals.
The Palm Beach Post reports that Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley denied 34-year-old Dalia Dippolito’s request Wednesday. She was convicted in June of solicitation of first-degree murder and sentenced last month to 16 years in prison.
Dippolito was recorded on video and audio in 2009 as she plotted to kill Michael Dippolito. Prosecutors believe she wanted control of the couple’s town house and his savings. The case gained national attention when it was featured on the TV shows “Cops” and “20/20.”
A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence was thrown out on appeal. A retrial last fall ended with a hung jury.
