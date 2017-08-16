New Weight Loss System

ZMD Center for Face & Body is excited to be the first in Tampa to offer the FIRST and ONLY swallowable, FDA-approved 3-balloon system for weight loss.

Brian K. Zebrowski, MD FACS is committed to the health and well-being of his patients through a team approach that includes weight loss surgery, diet, exercise, and educational support. Dr. Zebrowski is a firm believer that the goal of weight loss surgery is long-term success, not just surgery. He firmly believes that individualized patient care is of paramount importance.

How It Works: Three balloons are placed for a six-month non-surgical treatment, combined with a professionally supervised nutrition and exercise program for optimal weight loss. Patients in the clinical study lost twice as much weight as with diet and exercise alone.

Simple Concept: The Obalon Balloon System helps facilitate weight loss by taking up space in your stomach so you eat less.

Meaningful Results: When used with a diet and exercise program, people in the clinical trial lost twice as much weight as those with diet and exercise alone.

Helps Supporting Long Lasting Resuts: Average of 89% of weight loss was kept off at 1 year (6 months post-removal), when combined with a moderate intensity diet and exercise program.

Quick Placement: The placement of each Obalon balloon typically takes less than 10 minutes and doesn’t require sedation. In our medical office, you swallow a capsule containing a small balloon, and then Brian K. Zebrowski, MD FACS inflates the balloon. After six months, all three balloons are removed in one procedure with light sedation. The removal procedure is typically no longer than 15 minutes.

Lightweight: A fully inflated single balloon has a volume of 250cc, weighing approximately 3 grams (less than a penny) and about the size of a small orange. Therefore, all three balloons have a combined volume of 750cc.

