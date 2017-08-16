Man wanted in connection with Winter Haven shooting

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven man is wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a woman earlier this month.

Patrick Deon Dorce, 29, is accused of hitting a bystander when he shot into a street on August 3, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 213 Palmetto Ave. NW in Winter Haven.

They said a small crowd was standing around and talking when gunshots rang out from an intersection nearby.

One of those rounds struck an innocent woman who was leaning inside a car, speaking to a passenger.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police say neither the victim nor the vehicle’s passengers were involved in the initial argument that led to the gunfire.

Witnesses told police Dorce had fired the weapon and he was allegedly seen in the area carrying a small black handgun.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

