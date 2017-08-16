Inmate escapes from Hernando Co. facility

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A manhunt is underway in Hernando County after an inmate escaped from a facility Wednesday afternoon.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Northwest Solid Waste Management Facility landfill located on Norris Bishop Loop at 12:21 p.m. to look for 35-year-old Joshua Holmes.

Deputies say Holmes, an inmate, had been working under the supervision of Hernando County landfill employees and left the facility without authorization.

Holmes is described as a balding white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He was wearing white and black striped two-piece inmate clothing.

Holmes has been serving a sentence for VOP grand theft auto charges.

No further details regarding his escape have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

To remain anonymous, call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

