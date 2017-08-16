Injuries reported after chemical incident at Kissimmee resort near Disney, fire officials say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — An employee of a Kissimmee resort suffered chemical burns while working with bleach Wednesday in a hotel laundry room, fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:15 a.m. at the Park Inn by Radisson Resort and Conference Center on Maingate Lane in Kissimmee, near Walt Disney World.

An employee at the hotel was working with bleach bottle that popped causing chemical burn to his hands, fire officials said.

Several other employees were exposed to bleach odor and got lightheaded. Fire officials said they were treated at the scene.

The injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident has not impacted hotel guests, officials said.

