Injuries reported after chemical incident at Kissimmee resort near Disney, fire officials say

WESH Published: Updated:
File photo courtesy WISH

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — An employee of a Kissimmee resort suffered chemical burns while working with bleach Wednesday in a hotel laundry room, fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:15 a.m. at the Park Inn by Radisson Resort and Conference Center on Maingate Lane in Kissimmee, near Walt Disney World.

An employee at the hotel was working with bleach bottle that popped causing chemical burn to his hands, fire officials said.

Several other employees were exposed to bleach odor and got lightheaded. Fire officials said they were treated at the scene.

The injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident has not impacted hotel guests, officials said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s