Hillsborough educators explain epic fail of air conditioning systems in dozens of schools

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There were no language lessons in Mr. Russell’s French classroom at Hillsborough High School on Wednesday because the room temperature soared to 93 degrees.

It’s just one example of an epic air conditioning fail that has spread like a heatwave across the Hillsborough School District since classes resumed last week.

Students, staff and teachers are sweating until their clothes are soaked and parents are melting down with anger.

“We understand the frustrations and concerns our parents have, that our employees have, and we share them, and I personally apologize,” said Hillsborough School Superintendent Jeff Eakins.

Numerous parents have reached out to 8 on Your Side with complaints about the stifling heat their children have to endure day after day in dozens of schools across Hillsborough County.

“My son came home last night and indicated to me that it was like 85 degrees in his science class yesterday, that the teachers were soaked through their clothes,” Chantelle Boothe told us Tuesday.

Wednesday, Eakins told us the district is receiving about 200 heat complaints daily and about 15-20 buildings have trouble keeping cool countywide at any given time.

“We have aging buildings. We have aging systems. We have less dollars in revenue coming in to address those,” Eakins said.

The school district has 33 A/C technicians scrambling from one call to the next, along with eight vendors hired to supplement that staff.

“They’re working their tails off and I appreciate what each and every one of them are doing,” said Chief Operations Officer Chris Farkas.

Farkas insists the cooling systems were checked over the summer, but failed during the extra loading of thousands of students once classes resumed last week.

Neither Farkas nor Eakins made any promises about when the district will get the breakdowns under control. Parents are posting photos of school thermostats registering 100 degrees and handheld thermometers carried by their kids nearing 90.

Eakins blames vastly diminished state funding that has now been diverted by state lawmakers to charter schools for Hillsborough’s failure to keep up with A/C replacement and repairs. He put out a plea to parents to advocate for more money from legislators as a long term solution.

The superintendent insists that all A/C complaints are getting handled as quickly as possible and the goal is to resolve individual complaints through repair or case-by-case classroom or building evacuations within about 48 hours.

The superintendent does not consider the HVAC breakdown as a crisis.

“It’s a huge concern,” Eakins told 8 on Your Side. “Our crews are out working nonstop.”

Meanwhile, some parents are pulling their kids out of school and worry about the impact on their health and their education.

“We’re in a full week of school and our children cannot absorb anything with this kind of heat,” Boothe said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES