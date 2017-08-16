$300,000 in private funds must be raised to move Hillsborough Confederate statue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Commissioners on Wednesday passed a motion that will require private donations to fund the relocation of a controversial Confederate monument located in downtown Tampa.

Commissioners have been debating what to do with the statue for months. The Confederate statue is prominently displayed in front of the Hillsborough County Courthouse Annex.

The motion resolution passed Wednesday with a vote of 4-2.

Commissioners set a September 16 deadline for the money to be raised. It would cost $300,000 to move the statue. $20,000 in taxpayers’ money has already been spent.

Commissioners said additional taxpayers’ money will not be spent to move the statue.

If the money is not raised by the September 16 deadline, the memorial may stay exactly where it is.

Wednesday’s commission meeting attracted many passionate citizens who showed up to tell commissioners what they think about the Confederate statue. On multiple occasions, commissioners warned citizens to control their outbursts.

Wednesday’s meeting came after members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans took turns standing guard over the monument on Tuesday night. The organization said it received credible threats that others were going to tear it down.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-