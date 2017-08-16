Headlines: Selmon Expressway crash suspect cries in courtroom; SWAT callout; Lucky Powerball numbers

TODAY’S WEATHER
The high heat and humidity sticks around today. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Fatal Selmon Expressway crash: Judge threatens to remove crying suspect from court hearing
- SWAT team responds to man barricaded inside Palmetto home, students kept inside school
- VIDEO: Bodycam captures speedy K9 pursuit in Pasco County
- Tampa man, 68, arrested after parents report he had sex with their teenage daughter
- Freak recycling center accident kills elderly woman in Pinellas Park
- Ybor City restaurant worker attacked, robbed after leaving work
- County-by-county school guides to Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tampa Bay area
- Hot classrooms raising health concerns for Hillsborough County parents
