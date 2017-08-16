Group stands guard at Tampa Confederate monument as push for public vote begins

By Published: Updated:
Guards are watching over the Confederate monument in downtown Tampa.
Guards are watching over the Confederate monument in downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For most of Tuesday night, members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans took turns standing guard over the Confederate war memorial in downtown Tampa. They say they received credible threats that others were going to tear it down.

That’s what happened in Durham, North Carolina after the tragic events of Charlottesville fueled the fire over this long-standing, national controversy.

For groups like the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Hillsborough Florida Flaggers, they maintain, this isn’t a racial issue.

“This is a monument to the everyday solider, not the rich man, not the slave-holder. I’m not saying some didn’t, but this is a soldier’s monument, not a general’s monument,” said president of the Hillsborough Florida Flaggers, Donny McCurry.

At today’s county commission meeting, commissioners will get an update of the removal of the statue. Last month, they re-voted to have it re-located to a privately owned cemetery in Brandon. While this group believes the statue is better suited where it belongs, the main hope it to keep it’s history alive.

“Wrong or right. Good or evil. History deserves to be taught to the next generation, so they know the goods and the bads of it,” says McCurry.

He says they will be at the county commission meeting Wednesday. They will be pushing for a referendum.

“We’d like to see this put on the ballot so Hillsborough County citizens can vote on it next August,” says McCurry.

News Channel 8 will be at the meeting. Stay with us for updates throughout the day.

Guards are watching over the Confederate monument in downtown Tampa.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

Follow Avery Cotton on Facebook

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s