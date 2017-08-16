Group stands guard at Tampa Confederate monument as push for public vote begins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For most of Tuesday night, members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans took turns standing guard over the Confederate war memorial in downtown Tampa. They say they received credible threats that others were going to tear it down.

That’s what happened in Durham, North Carolina after the tragic events of Charlottesville fueled the fire over this long-standing, national controversy.

For groups like the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Hillsborough Florida Flaggers, they maintain, this isn’t a racial issue.

“This is a monument to the everyday solider, not the rich man, not the slave-holder. I’m not saying some didn’t, but this is a soldier’s monument, not a general’s monument,” said president of the Hillsborough Florida Flaggers, Donny McCurry.

At today’s county commission meeting, commissioners will get an update of the removal of the statue. Last month, they re-voted to have it re-located to a privately owned cemetery in Brandon. While this group believes the statue is better suited where it belongs, the main hope it to keep it’s history alive.

“Wrong or right. Good or evil. History deserves to be taught to the next generation, so they know the goods and the bads of it,” says McCurry.

He says they will be at the county commission meeting Wednesday. They will be pushing for a referendum.

“We’d like to see this put on the ballot so Hillsborough County citizens can vote on it next August,” says McCurry.

